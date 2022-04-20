Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

