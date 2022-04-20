Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.