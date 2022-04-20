Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.95

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $330.46 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,704,000 after purchasing an additional 422,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 227,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

