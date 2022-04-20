WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 6.3%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 13,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,925,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WE. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $3,261,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $697,270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

