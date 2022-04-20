WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 6.3%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 13,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,925,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WE. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $3,261,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $697,270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WeWork (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
