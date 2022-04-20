Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.