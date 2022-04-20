WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will report $173.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.70 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $286.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $709.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.70 million to $711.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $723.53 million, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $726.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,421,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,421,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,111,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 285,067 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WOW traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 300,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,524. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.02.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.