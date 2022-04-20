WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Up 2.2%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.20. 20,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 103,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.10 to C$3.90 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$544.72 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.24.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

