Windward (LON:WNWD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.00

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.51), with a volume of 17712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) target price on shares of Windward in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
About Windward (LON:WNWD)
