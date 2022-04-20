Windward (LON:WNWD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.00

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.51), with a volume of 17712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) target price on shares of Windward in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

About Windward (LON:WNWD)

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solutions provide real time information and insights on major seafaring vessels at sea, as well as enable stakeholders within the maritime eco-system to make intelligence-driven decisions to manage risk and achieve business and operational insights.

