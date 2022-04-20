Wings Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $1.37 million and $4.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00104821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

