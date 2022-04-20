Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Down to $92.57

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.57, but opened at $87.69. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $94.31, with a volume of 957 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.57.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.