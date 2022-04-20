Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $371.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

