Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.54 and its 200 day moving average is $242.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

