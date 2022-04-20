Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,828 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJO. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 139,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Shares of BSJO opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

