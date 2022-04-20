Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,594 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.