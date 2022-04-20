Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,879 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.
Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $57.76.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.