Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,879 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

