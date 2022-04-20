Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $6,897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $514.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.23, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $552.84 and a 200-day moving average of $600.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

