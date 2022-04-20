Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.