Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,333 shares of company stock worth $21,462,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

TGT opened at $246.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.66. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.