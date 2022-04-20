Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.