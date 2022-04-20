Wintrust Investments LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,161,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,828,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

