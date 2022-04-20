Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

