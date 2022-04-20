Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $287,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

