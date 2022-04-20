Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $320.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.49. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,959 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

