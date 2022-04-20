Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

