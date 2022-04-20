Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,429 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

ORCL opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.