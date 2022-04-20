Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,490 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

