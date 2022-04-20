Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 920 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $246.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

