Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,995 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.35) to GBX 4,850 ($63.10) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,420.06.

Shares of RIO opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

