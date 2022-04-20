Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.31. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.