Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJN opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.