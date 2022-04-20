WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.34 and last traded at $67.34. Approximately 33,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 66,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3,495.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 230,133 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 601.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 110,187 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 102.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 71,848 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

