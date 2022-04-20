WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Up 1.5%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPSGet Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.80. Approximately 14,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 93,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,622,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after buying an additional 63,521 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

