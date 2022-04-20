WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Up 1.5%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.80. Approximately 14,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 93,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,622,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after buying an additional 63,521 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.