Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $126.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,979. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.31.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.