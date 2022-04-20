WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Trading 0.4% Higher

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.83 and last traded at C$21.77. 1,468,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 615% from the average session volume of 205,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.75.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

