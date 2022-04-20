Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,017 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 857.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,326 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.