Xend Finance Market Cap Hits $6.95 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $882,123.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

