XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.57

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.57 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 133.62 ($1.74). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.70), with a volume of 1,399,566 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.12. The company has a market capitalization of £277.98 million and a PE ratio of 34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

