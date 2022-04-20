Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Short Interest Update

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE XYL opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

