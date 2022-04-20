Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.15

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 388064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.96. The company has a market cap of C$258.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

