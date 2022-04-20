Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million.

ACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. 4,120,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,142,459. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $724.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

