Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to announce $86.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.85 million to $87.22 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $68.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $376.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

