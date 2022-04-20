Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.18 Million

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) to report $601.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.40 million to $601.96 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $519.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 357,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 105,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,881,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. 540,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,843. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.68.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

