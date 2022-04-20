Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) to report sales of $24.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.20 billion and the highest is $25.24 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $23.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $99.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.99 billion to $100.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $102.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $101.48 billion to $104.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $183.29. The stock had a trading volume of 442,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,347. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a market capitalization of $481.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

