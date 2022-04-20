Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $386.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.30 million and the highest is $386.55 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

LTH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $23.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $192,000.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

