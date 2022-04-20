Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $386.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.30 million and the highest is $386.55 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
LTH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $23.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $192,000.
About Life Time Group (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.