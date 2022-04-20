Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.78). Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

PRTA traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. 250,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after acquiring an additional 567,706 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at $21,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prothena by 1,407.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Prothena by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 145,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 138,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

