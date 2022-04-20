Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Announce $5.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $5.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.45 and the lowest is $4.08. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $10.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $30.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.03 to $34.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $43.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $57.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

SIVB stock traded up $33.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.08. The company had a trading volume of 558,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $486.74 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

