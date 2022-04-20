Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full year sales of $12.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. 31,800,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,612,367. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

