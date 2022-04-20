Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.78. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $117.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.61. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $112.34 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

