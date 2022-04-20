Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.06. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,747,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,061,000 after buying an additional 86,947 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after buying an additional 176,193 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axos Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. 226,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,726. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

