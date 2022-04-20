Zacks: Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.74. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

